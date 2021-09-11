WWE Runs Injury Angle With Edge After Seth Rollins Stomps In Smackdown Match

Seth Rollins defeated Edge on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and sent him out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher in the process. Rollins defeated his longtime rival on tonight’s show in a SummerSlam rematch, giving the Rated-R Superstar multiple undefended superkicks and a Curb Stomp to end the match. You can see some clips from the bout below.

During the match, the announcers sold how the attacks were going after Edge’s surgically repaired neck. They came after a lengthy match that saw both stars bust out every move they could, including Seth using Beth Phoenix’s Glam Slam and Edge using Rollins’ Pedigree, to try and put each other down.

After the match, Edge was stretchered into an ambulance while the announcers sold the situation as serious. Asked if he knew what he did, Rollins played it off as he was stunned by his own actions and said he doesn’t know how he’s supposed to feel — and maybe doesn’t feel anything at all.