UPDATED: Backstage Injury Updates on Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks, Banks Reportedly Dealing With Back Injury

UPDATE: PWInsider released a report on Sasha Banks, stating that the word backstage is that Banks suffered a back injury on Sunday night at Hell in a Cell. As a result, she has now been pulled from in-ring action. Banks was defeated by Becky Lynch in a Hell in a Cell match at the event. Similar to the earlier report, there’s still no word on how severe the injury is as of yet.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks were not medically cleared to compete on last night’s edition of Raw due to suffering alleged recent injuries. Dave Meltzer addressed the topic on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio. Banks and Wyatt did not appear during last night’s Raw broadcast on the USA Network.

According to Meltzer, Wyatt’s injury is said to be “not serious,” which likely explains why Wyatt was still allowed to do a spot after the Raw broadcast where he attacked Cesaro. However, the situation involving Sasha Banks’ injury is said to be “not certain.”

Meltzer indicated that there are people who do know the extent of Banks’ injury but did not want to tell him. He added that when he asked his source if it was serious, the source responded, “It’s unknown.” Meltzer continued, “Whatever it is, it’s not something that she wants out, so we don’t know yet. It probably will get out.” Per his statements on the show, Sasha Banks reportedly said that her injury is “not a concussion.” It was brought up with the source because “what injuries get covered up the most in WWE is women concussions.”

For Bray Wyatt, while Wyatt wasn’t cleared to compete, he did make an appearance last night, but it was only after Raw went off the air. He interrupted a scheduled dark match between The Miz and Cesaro in his Fiend persona. He then attacked Cesaro and put him in the Mandible Claw.