WWE Shares ‘Injury Update’ on Mia Yim and Tegan Nox Following NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– WWE released an injury update on Mia Yim and Tegan Nox following tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames card. Mia Yim was attacked earlier in the night by Dakota Kai, who turned heel during the show. Kai also attacked Tegan Nox during the women’s WarGames match.

According to the announcement, Mia Yim was taken to a “local medical facility” to get checked out after she was attacked backstage. The article also states that Nox was taken in for an MRI after Kai’s betrayal.

Despite Nox's betrayal, Rhea Ripley was still able to manage the victory over Team Baszler after getting the pinfall on Shayna Baszler.