WWE Gives Injury Update On Rey Mysterio On WWE Smackdown

WWE provided an update on Rey Mysterio on WWE Smackdown after he suffered an injury last week. As reported last Friday, Mysterio suffered an injury during his match against Santos Escobar for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Mysterio took a dive from Escobar and hit his head on the ringside match, resulting in the match being stopped and Escobar being declared the winner.

On tonight’s show, Michael Cole stated that Mysterio suffered “severe whiplash” and is currently recovering at home.

Mysterio will appear on next week’s NXT, as he will be in Dragon Lee’s corner for Lee’s North American Championship match against Dominik Mysterio.