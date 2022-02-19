WWE Intercontinental Championship Changes Hands on Smackdown (Clips)

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s show to win the title. You can see clips from the match below.

The win marks Zayn’s third run with the Intercontinental Championship, and ends Nakamura’s second reign at 189 days. Nakamura won the title on the August 13th, 2021 episode of Smackdown from Apollo Crews.