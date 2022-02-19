wrestling / News
WWE Intercontinental Championship Changes Hands on Smackdown (Clips)
We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s show to win the title. You can see clips from the match below.
The win marks Zayn’s third run with the Intercontinental Championship, and ends Nakamura’s second reign at 189 days. Nakamura won the title on the August 13th, 2021 episode of Smackdown from Apollo Crews.
#YeaOH!#SmackDown #ICTitle @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/sDgrw4cvlt
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
.@ShinsukeN isn’t going to make it easy for @SamiZayn! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sV5BMLHg9W
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
.@SamiZayn will do whatever it takes to capture the #ICTitle! @ShinsukeN #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RyKL4dDDNK
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
How did @ShinsukeN kick out of that?!?!#SmackDown #ICTitle @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/v7qdyemg13
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
.@ShinsukeN stays in it after a Blue Thunder Bomb! 🤯#SmackDown #ICTitle @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/pP4CpGClSJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
😮#SmackDown #ICTitle @ShinsukeN @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/aZugaXB5Nr
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
And NEWWW!!!#SmackDown #ICTitle @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/LjmIOSgqk7
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
