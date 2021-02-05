wrestling / News
WWE Announces Intercontinental Title Match, Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin For Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE has announced a few new additions to tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews, while Dominik Mysterio will go one-on-one with King Corbin.
The company had already promoted appearances from Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair for the show.
Big E vs. Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews
The turbulent Intercontinental Championship picture will be intensified tonight when Big E is challenged by both Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match.
In his rematch against The Powerhouse of Positivity two weeks ago, Crews showed a new level of aggression and a determination to win at any cost (perhaps fueled by a conversation with Universal Champion Roman Romans earlier in the night.) Disgruntled former champion Sami Zayn made sure a clear winner could not be determined, though, with a pair of earth-shattering Helluva Kicks for his two rivals.
What will happen with the three Superstars clash in a free-for-all showdown for the workhorse title? Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin
Despite a renewed determination to prove he had what it takes to face larger opponents, Dominik Mysterio fell short against the sadistic King Corbin for the second week in a row last Friday.
When Corbin attempted to put his hands-on Rey Mysterio after the bell, however, The Master of the 619 hurled him into the ring post and dropped him with the senton off the ring apron.
Find out what happens when Dominik once again takes on an irate Corbin one-on-one, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.