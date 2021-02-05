WWE Announces Intercontinental Title Match, Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has announced a few new additions to tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews, while Dominik Mysterio will go one-on-one with King Corbin.

The company had already promoted appearances from Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair for the show.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the additions to the SmackDown card: