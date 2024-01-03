WWE Reportedly Interested in Kamille Following NWA Exit

Kamille is now a free agent, and new reports state that WWE is interested in the former NWA Women’s World Champion. Kamille’s contract expired on January 1st and both PWInsider and Haus of Wrestling report that WWE has her “on their radar.”

PWInsider notes that WWE sources indicated that they are interested in her this week, and that there was talk last month about her regarding a spot in NXT.

Kamille’s final NWA match was on the November 18, 2023 episode of Powerrr.