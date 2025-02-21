wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Interested In Former NJPW Wrestler Kevin Knight
February 21, 2025 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is interested in former NJPW wrestler and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag team Champion Kevin Knight. Knight has been a free agent since January, when his New Japan deal expired. According to the WON, there has been “lots of talk” in WWE about bringing him in.
It was previously reported that Knight had been talking to American companies, as well as talking with NJPW about a new deal.
