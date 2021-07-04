wrestling / News
WWE Was Interested In Moose Before He Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling
July 4, 2021 | Posted by
WWE was interested in signing Moose before he ultimately re-signed with Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, sources in NXT indicated there was interest from WWE in bringing the Impact star in as his contract came close to coming up, and there was hope that they could sign him and bring him straight into the main roster.
However, Impact made a big play to get him signed before WWE could negotiate with him and there was no actual offer made. Moose reportedly re-upped with Impact last month.
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 07.03.21 – Zelina Vega is Back, Kevin Owens Calls Paul Heyman, and More!
- Backstage Rumor on How Zelina Vega & WWE Resolved Their Issues, Pro-Union Tweets Deleted
- Tucker On Pitching Heavy Machinery To Be ‘Barbecue Guys’ On WWE Main Roster, Biggest Regret With The Company
- Jim Ross On Why He Thinks Lex Luger Isn’t In WWE Hall Of Fame, Luger’s Legacy In Wrestling