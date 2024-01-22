WWE Is Reportedly Still Interested in Signing Tama Tonga

As previously reported, Tama Tonga said goodbye to NJPW as he will be leaving the company after 14 years. He previously stated he wanted to move back to the US and spend more time with his family. In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is interested in signing Tonga and has been for some time. Tonga himself confirmed this last year.

There were talks to bring Tonga into WWE but ultimately he decided to stay with NJPW. Now he is leaving, so those talks could hypothetically start up again.