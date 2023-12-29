WWE Reportedly Interested In Working with STARDOM, Update on Giulia

It has been reported that WWE has interest in STARDOM’s Giulia, who has not signed at this time. The company is also working with AJPW, as it will send Charlie Dempsey over for the promotion’s January 3 event.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is also interested in a working relationship with STARDOM. However, nothing has been finalized at this time.

As for Giulia, the WON notes that she is likely to sign with the company in 2024. Her STARDOM contract expires in March. It was added that she might not join WWE as soon as the deal ends but is leaning towards WWE in 2024.