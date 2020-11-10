wrestling / News
WWE Has Reportedly Had Internal Talks About Reviving Tribute to the Troops This Year
November 10, 2020 | Posted by
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE has had a good deal of internal talks over the last weeks about potentially reviving a televised Tribute to the Troops next month. Tribute to the Troops has been a regular tradition for WWE outside of 2019.
WWE has held Tribute to the Troops to entertain American troops stationed overseas, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. WWE did hold a Tribute to the Troops event last year. However, it was un-televised and held in Jacksonville, North Carolina at the Marine Corps Air Station New River.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Steve Austin Joining WWE, What He Told Vince McMahon About Him
- Tony Chimel Released From WWE Among Other Staff Members
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet