WWE Has Reportedly Had Internal Talks About Reviving Tribute to the Troops This Year

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE has had a good deal of internal talks over the last weeks about potentially reviving a televised Tribute to the Troops next month. Tribute to the Troops has been a regular tradition for WWE outside of 2019.

WWE has held Tribute to the Troops to entertain American troops stationed overseas, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. WWE did hold a Tribute to the Troops event last year. However, it was un-televised and held in Jacksonville, North Carolina at the Marine Corps Air Station New River.