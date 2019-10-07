WWE International Names James Rosenstock As Executive Vice President

Deadline reports that WWE has named former Viceland International chief James Rosenstock as the executive vice president of international. He will be responsible for managing all international operations and will oversee the eight regional General Managers. Rosenstock will report to WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson. He will also be set to help grow WWE’s brand and business outside of the US, partnering with through the WWE’s live events, digital, consumer products and WWE Network divisions. He will also manage WWE’s global TV partners.

Rosenstock was also the co-CFO and Chief Strategy Officer for business catering company ezCater, and former President of Viceland International, where he oversaw Vice’s launches in India, Middle East, Brazil and Southeast Asia. He also worked at Discovery to expand internationally, including acquiring Eurosport. He started as an investment banker in the TMT sector, including Credit Suisse and on the boards of All3Media, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Special Olympics New York.