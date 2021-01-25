wrestling / News
WWE Introduces Its Indian Superstars Ahead of Superstar Spectacle
January 24, 2021 | Posted by
The WWE Superstar Spectacle takes place this week, and WWE has posted a new video looking at its Indian stars ahead of the show. You can see the video below, which is promoting the event that takes place on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT.
The video is described as follows:
“Take a special look at former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Bollywood Boys, Indus Sher, Kavita Devi and more before WWE Superstar Spectacle. The special two-hour event premieres on the award-winning WWE Network Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET, as well as on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST.”
