wrestling / News
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
September 13, 2022 | Posted by
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
In fairness, it’s not yet clear if this is a new permanent logo. As of now, the logo is unchanged as the NXT Twitter account profile picture and no changes have yet been made on WWE.com.
⏩⏩⏩
Constantly evolving. #WeAreNXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RcpNgGzjvo
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2022
loading 📶 pic.twitter.com/eWQyNYCQD6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on CM Punk Complaining About Wrestlers Not Taking Advice
- Eric Bischoff On Reason CM Punk Should Be Fired By AEW, Possible Legal Battle Between Both Parties
- Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo