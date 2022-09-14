WWE Introduces New NXT Logo

It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.

In fairness, it’s not yet clear if this is a new permanent logo. As of now, the logo is unchanged as the NXT Twitter account profile picture and no changes have yet been made on WWE.com.