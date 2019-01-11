WWE Investor Presentation Slide Deck Reveals 2019 TV Deal Expirations, Digital Strategies & More

– WWE Co-President George Barrios did an Investor Presentation at Citi Global TMT West Conference 2019 and discussed the company’s future revenue projections, plus more. The full slide deck is here and notes that the company is projecting $462 million in existing/new agreements for core content revenue across global markets in 2021, with an additional $114 to be negotiated. That would be up from a total of $270 million in 2018. 2019 sees a projected $331 million from existing and new agreements, with $17 million still to be negotiated. (Worth noting: this is different from total revenue which is listed as $869 million in 2018).

As Wrestling Inc notes the paid subscriber count for the WWE Network is now at 1.63 million as of September, up 17% compared to 2015.

Media income represented 62% of the company’s revenue, with 70% of that from North America. The company expects an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) of at least $200 Million in 2019, up from $156 million in 2019.

The slide deck also notes that the company’s top seven TV agreements rights fees are up 15% since 2014, and 20% internationally since 2015. The company’s new TV rights deals with FOX and USA are effective as of October 1st and will lead to a projected annual revenue of $421 million by 2021. The deck notes that UK and India deals are set to expire this year and will be “significant growth opportunit[ies].”

The company cites 950 million followers on social media (not adjusted for duplicate followers across platforms) and views the social media as a way to build brand awareness and attract younger viewers. With 27 billion YouTube views, it is the #1 sports-related channel on the platform and the #2 channel overall behind only T-Series.

Revenue moving forward will be driving by increasing the monetization of digital content, which will bridge the gap between international viewer engagement and monetizing them. The Middle East, India, China and Latin America are regions of “significant growth movement,” with localization of talent listed as part of theit strategy.

You can see the full slide deck at the first link.