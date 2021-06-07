WWE Investors Reportedly Don’t Believe A Sale Is Happening

As we reported last week, there has been speculation that WWE is preparing to sell the company after numerous cuts to the roster and staff. However there’s been nothing official from WWE. According to Wrestlenomics Brandon Thurston, not even WWE’s investors believe that a sale is happening.

He wrote: “I talked with 5 people in the WWE investor community in the last 24 hours about the notion that the company’s recent actions indicate they’re preparing for a sale. Not one of them thought so. Even the stock price is no-selling wrestling Twitter.”

Thurston previously wrote a long analysis on Twitter detailing why a sale wasn’t going to happen and why there were other reasons for the recent employee upheaval. He noted that WWE President Nick Khan has previously said that Vince McMahon has no intention to sell.

Foreboding that WWE is preparing to sell is the stuff of cynical wrestling fan fatalism. New leadership came on in August and is still in Year 1. I would be shocked if WWE sells in Vince's lifetime. 1) Nick Khan indicated to Cowherd that Vince has no intention to sell. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 2, 2021

2) I cannot imagine Vince doing anything else. Lay-offs, releases, & restructuring probably has more to do with Nick Khan and Kristina Salen critiquing and reshaping what George Barrios and Michelle Wilson left behind. Every few years WWE has cut employee & talent headcounts. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 2, 2021

WWE had over 300 wrestlers under contract in 2020, way more than they need, for basically no reason other than to hoard them from competition. Doing so probably contributed to talent leverage in pay negotiations. New leadership might not see this approach as cost effective. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 2, 2021

If you've followed Vince's career, he's a control freak through-and-through. That tendency increased with time. I tend to believe control is priceless to him. When he's gone, sure WWE might sell and NBCUniversal is the most obvious suitor and really the only one that makes sense. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 2, 2021

Understandably, wrestlers too may be looking for a grand reason why they or their friends were cut. 78 out of ~300 of them wrestled on all TV/WWE Network shows in the last full week, including those who were just at ringside, granted more appeared in non-wrestling roles. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 2, 2021