wrestling / News

WWE Investors Reportedly Don’t Believe A Sale Is Happening

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook DraftKings

As we reported last week, there has been speculation that WWE is preparing to sell the company after numerous cuts to the roster and staff. However there’s been nothing official from WWE. According to Wrestlenomics Brandon Thurston, not even WWE’s investors believe that a sale is happening.

He wrote: “I talked with 5 people in the WWE investor community in the last 24 hours about the notion that the company’s recent actions indicate they’re preparing for a sale. Not one of them thought so. Even the stock price is no-selling wrestling Twitter.

Thurston previously wrote a long analysis on Twitter detailing why a sale wasn’t going to happen and why there were other reasons for the recent employee upheaval. He noted that WWE President Nick Khan has previously said that Vince McMahon has no intention to sell.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading