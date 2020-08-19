WWE Inviting Fans for Live ThunderDome Test Tomorrow

– PWInsider reports that WWE is inviting fans to take part in a live test of the new ThunderDome tomorrow. Invites were reportedly sent out today to members of the WWE mailing list.

Fans who receive the invite will be presented a match for them to test the ThunderDome experience. The match for the test is reportedly not expected to be broadcast or streamed live. It will act as an in-house test for the ThunderDome format.

WWE will be officially kicking off its residency at the Amway Center with the ThunderDome on Friday, August 21 with Smackdown on FOX. The residency at the Amway Center is currently set to run through October 30. As noted, the virtual fan applications for the ThunderDome hit their capacity within minutes of going online yesterday.