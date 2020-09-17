wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai Faces Shotzi Blackheart on NXT, Clip From Women’s Tag Match
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Io Shirai battled Shotzi Blackheart on tonight’s episode of NXT in a non-title match. Shirai defeated Blackheart in the match, which you can see a clip of below:
– WWE posted highlights of the Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li & Jessi Kamea match from tonight:
