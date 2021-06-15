WWE Announces Io Shirai Segment For Tonight’s Edition Of NXT

WWE has added an Io Shirai segment to tonight’s edition of NXT, which will include the fallout from Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. Shirai will address the NXT Universe after making her return last week.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the segment:

The Genius of the Sky is back. After making her return to NXT last week with a little help from Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Poppy, Io Shirai is set to address the NXT Universe tonight. Will she continue to set her sights on NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae, or is there something else the former NXT Women’s Champion is looking to accomplish? Find out tonight live on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

And here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* What change is William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Title Open Challenge: Kushida vs. TBA

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Grizzled Young Vets vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* Io Shirai addresses the NXT Universe