WWE News: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark Fend Off The Way, ‘Battery’ Promos Air on NXT

– Io Shirai ran afoul of The Way in her NXT return promo, but found help from Zoey Stark. Tonight’s show saw Shirai come out to address the NXT audience and get interrupted by Candice LeRae. LeRae talked about how a lot has changed since Shirai was last there just after NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, but what did change is that she didn’t like Shirai. Indi Hartwell attacked from behind, and Shirai was in danger before Stark came out to make the save. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– During tonight’s show, a couple of brief vignettes showed of a battery getting slowly more and more full. The battery charge was first at 11% and then 21%; you can see them below: