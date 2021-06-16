wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark Fend Off The Way, ‘Battery’ Promos Air on NXT
– Io Shirai ran afoul of The Way in her NXT return promo, but found help from Zoey Stark. Tonight’s show saw Shirai come out to address the NXT audience and get interrupted by Candice LeRae. LeRae talked about how a lot has changed since Shirai was last there just after NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, but what did change is that she didn’t like Shirai. Indi Hartwell attacked from behind, and Shirai was in danger before Stark came out to make the save. You can see a clip from the segment below:
– During tonight’s show, a couple of brief vignettes showed of a battery getting slowly more and more full. The battery charge was first at 11% and then 21%; you can see them below:
𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oxRO4sDNWn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘶𝘱. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LEA6rGxy3r
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Opening & Closing Segments for Tonight’s WWE NXT
- Wesley Blake on Heat From Jaxson Ryker’s Tweets Leading to the End of Forgotten Sons
- AEW & WarnerMedia Broadcast Deal Reportedly Worth $175 Million, Company Still Operating in the Red
- Scott Hall On Coming Up With ‘The Crow’ Gimmick For Sting, Still Making Six Figures From nWo Merch