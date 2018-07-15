Quantcast

 

WWE News: Iron Sheik Comments on Hulk Hogan Reinstatement, Goldust Comments on All In

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hulk Hogan WWF

– WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik has weighed in on the huge news that WWE has reinstated Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame as of today. You can check out Sheik’s tweet below. Please note that the tweet is NSFW.

– WWE Superstar Goldust was asked on Twitter if he wants to appear at All In with his brother Cody Rhodes. You can check out Goldust’s response below.

