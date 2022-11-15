WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT

WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.

It was strongly suggested that this could be what Shawn Michaels is announcing on tonight’s episode of NXT, but that has not at all been confirmed. The trademark was filed on November 10th.