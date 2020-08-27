wrestling / News
WWE News: Isaiah Scott Says He’s Not Done With Santos Escobar, Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez Clip
– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott may have lost his NXT Cruiserweight Championship match against Santos Escobar, but he’s not done with them yet. Scott posted to Twitter to comment on his loss, as you can see below:
I'm…..
Not…..
Done….#whosehouse #swerveshouse🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #swerveisconfidence #flyestintheroom🚀 #usanetwork #wwenxtcruiserweightchampionship #wwenetwork #wwenxt #wwe pic.twitter.com/3O2an5KsaD
— Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) August 27, 2020
– WWE posted a video clip from tonight’s main event of NXT, with Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley battling Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez. You can see that below:
.@RheaRipley_WWE & @RaquelWWE meet face-to-face in an intense tag team encounter on #WWENXT!
Which team will get the VICTORY? pic.twitter.com/DKnyAoBQDs
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
