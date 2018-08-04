WWE News: Dave Meltzer Addresses Issue for WWE Women’s Division, Top 3 Moments From Raw and Smackdown, and Charlotte Flair Could Win Sixth Women’s Title at Summerslam, and

– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer responded to a fan on Twitter on the topic of how it’s been nearly four years since there was a WWE pay-per-view match for a women’s title without a “non-blonde, non-white” wrestler. The last apparently being AJ Lee vs. Paige in October 2014. Meltzer wrote on the topic, “All women, if you want to get ahead in WWE, hair dye seems like an inexpensive and relatively safe thing to do. If you’re non-white, that’s admittedly going to be tougher odds.”

Meltzer later responded to criticism of the tweet, which suggested he was getting worked very easily. Meltzer wrote in response, “I was just responding to a fact that it has been more than four years since a WWE women’s title match hasn’t had a white woman with blonde hair. Being worked would be the person who hears that and thinks that at no time were two women not in that category good enough for that.”

