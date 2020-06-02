WWE Issues Statement on George Floyd’s Death, Condemns Racial Injustice

WWE has issued a statement on social media addressing the death of George Floyd and the status of racial injustice in the US. The company posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with a statement as you can see below which reads:

WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences too the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.

The statement echoes comments made by many companies big and small following the death of Floyd at the hands of four Minnesota police officers. One of the officers, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.