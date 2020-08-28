WWE Issues Statement On Passing of ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong, Chris Jericho, Konnan and Other Wrestlers Comment

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong passed away last night at the age of 80, with his sons Brian and Scott announcing the tragic news on social media. WWE has issued a statement on Armstrong’s passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at age 80.

Equal parts strongman and showman, Armstrong, who was born Joseph James in Marietta, Ga., on Oct. 3, 1939, proved himself as one of the most tenacious grapplers on the planet during the territorial days of sports-entertainment. He secured his toughman reputation long before he ever set foot in the ring, thanks to his tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and his seven-year tenure as a member of the Fair Oaks (later Cobb County) Fire Department.

Armstrong, however, didn’t rest on his laurels when he was between the ropes. He handled himself well in the rough-and-tumble southeastern territories by employing an assortment of holds and moves, including his feared sleeper and Georgia Jawbreaker. He also possessed the gift of grappling gab, giving him the uncanny ability to wear down a rival with his words as well as with his strength.

His chosen trade later became a family business, as Armstrong’s four sons — Joseph, aka Scott Armstrong, Brad, Steve and Brian, aka WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Jesse James — followed in their father’s footsteps. The Armstrong boys often found themselves in their dad’s corner, as “Bullet” Bob partnered with each of his sons at various points in a competitive career which spanned over six decades.

For his part, Armstrong often credited his beloved wife, Gail, as the secret to his success. Upon being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, the self-proclaimed “ol’ war horse” also made the case that his many triumphs likely benefited from divine intervention, too.

“I think somebody up there likes me,” Armstrong said during his 2011 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech. “I got to live my dream.”

WWE extends its condolences to Armstrong’s family, friends and fans.

Meanwhile, the wrestling world has also expressed its condolences for the Armstrong family, including Chris Jericho, Konnan and others.

Sad to hear of the passing of #BulletBobArmstrong…a true man’s man in this sport of thieves. When I broke my arm in #SMW in 94, Bob was one of the ONLY ones to call & check on me. I also learned the art of cutting a promo from him. Rest well Bullet! @WWEArmstrong @WWERoadDogg — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 28, 2020

Bullet Bob was still making towns & having matches in his late 70's. #RIPBulletBob — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 28, 2020

