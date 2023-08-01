– WWE has issued a statement on the passing of late actor, comedian, writer, and producer Paul Reubens, best known to the world for his iconic character, Pee-wee Herman. The actor passed away earlier this week after battling cancer at 70 years old.

Reubens previously appeared on Monday Night Raw in November 2010. You can read WWE’s statement on his passing below:

WWE remembers Paul Reubens WWE is saddened to learn that Paul Reubens has passed away. Reubens was a beloved entertainer and brought his iconic character Pee-wee Herman to WWE. In that role, he shared the screen with Superstars such as The Rock, The Miz, and Big Show. Reubens first appeared in WWE on the Nov. 1, 2010 edition of Monday Night Raw where he had hilarious interactions with Miz and Big Show. His memorable performance earned him a Slammy Award for Guest Star Shining Moment of the Year. He was also in attendance as Pee-wee at WrestleMania XXVII where he appeared in a segment with The Rock and “Mean” Gene Okerlund and admitted to being John Cena’s No. 1 fan. WWE extends its condolences to Reubens’ family, friends, and fans.

You can check out some clips of Reubens as Pee-wee Herman on Raw below:



