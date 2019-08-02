WWE Issues Storyline Update On Roman Reigns Attack – Preliminary Investigation Concluded

WWE has issued a storyline update on the Roman Reigns attack that concluded Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. There have been a lot of rumors that whoever is responsible will face Reigns at Summerslam – fans have one theory while WWE is reportedly set to go in a different direction.

WWE wrote:

Investigation details on Roman Reigns’ backstage incident on SmackDown LIVE

In the final moments of this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns was intending to make a SummerSlam challenge from the backstage area, but The Big Dog just barely evaded sheer catastrophe when tons of steel beams came plummeting toward him.

A preliminary investigation has found the incident Tuesday night involving Roman Reigns was caused by a forklift backstage carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured.

Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.