Last night on Monday Night Raw, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley brutally injured Liv Morgan’s left arm.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day attacked Morgan before their scheduled match, trapped her arm in a steel chair and stomped on it twice. Screaming in agony, Morgan could be heard saying that she could not move her arm.

Morgan was examined by WWE medical staff before being taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

