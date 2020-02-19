WWE Issues Update on Matt Hardy After Randy Orton Attack, Hardy Comments

WWE has given a storyline update on Matt Hardy after he was attacked by Randy Orton, while Hardy himself commented on the segment. Hardy was assaulted by Orton on Raw including a Con-Chair-To onto steel steps on Monday’s episode. WWE’s update reads:

After tweeting from the hospital in the wake of a vicious attack he suffered at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw, Matt Hardy was discharged from the medical facility and returned home earlier today, WWE.com has learned. Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.

Hardy, whose contract expires March 1st, posted to his Twitter account noting, “I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed.”