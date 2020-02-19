wrestling / News
WWE Issues Update on Matt Hardy After Randy Orton Attack, Hardy Comments
WWE has given a storyline update on Matt Hardy after he was attacked by Randy Orton, while Hardy himself commented on the segment. Hardy was assaulted by Orton on Raw including a Con-Chair-To onto steel steps on Monday’s episode. WWE’s update reads:
After tweeting from the hospital in the wake of a vicious attack he suffered at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw, Matt Hardy was discharged from the medical facility and returned home earlier today, WWE.com has learned.
Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.
Hardy, whose contract expires March 1st, posted to his Twitter account noting, “I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed.”
Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO.
I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I’m alive. I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed. pic.twitter.com/Bzh1Ot4fcU
— The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More On Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From WrestleCon, No Comment from AEW, Note On Jericho, Omega, & Moxley WrestleCon Bookings
- Eve Torres Shares Account of President Donald Trump ‘Forcefully’ Grabbing Her During 2009 WWE Press Event
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Dragging Sapphire Into the Shower & Forcing Her To Shower