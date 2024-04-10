WWE News: Ivar Confronts Oba Femi On NXT, Tatum Paxley Turns on Lyra Valkyria

– Ivar came to NXT this week, seeking a North American Championship match against Oba Femi. Tuesday’s show saw the Viking Raider come down during a promo by Femi and talk about the match Femi had with Josh Briggs and Dijak at NXT Stand & Deliver. He said that he wanted that kind of fight and wanted to challenge Femi. Femi tried to walk away but was stopped and headbutted Ivar, but Ivar took Femi down and posed with the title.

– Lyra Valkyria sought a rematch with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s show, but found herself attacked by her friend Tatum Paxley instead. Valkyria came to the ring in a sling on the show, interrupting Perez’s promo and saying she wanted to invoke her rematch clause tonight. Before she could though, Paxley came through the crowd and attacked Valkyria, throwing her into the steps before officials could pull her away.

Perez went on to face Natalya and pick up the win to retain her title.