WWE News: IYO Sky On Her Title Win, Asuka Says Her Journey Will Continue
– IYO SKY is the new WWE Women’s Champion, and she commented on the win after SummerSlam. SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair to win the title on last night’s show, and she posted to Twitter to write (translation per PWInsider):
I wanted to become “the best in the world,” so I threw up the “number one Japan” position I had at the time and flew to the United States. I crossed the ocean thinking that I was stronger mentally and physically than anyone else, but the walls of the world were so high that I was instantly broken by such hubris. I tried to say (or rather, I said) “I can’t do it anymore” many times, but each time I remembered the faces of everyone who supported me, and I managed to endure it. I clung to it desperately, built up little by little, and finally reached the number one in the world today in a foreign land. It was my dream to be the best in the world, but it was definitely thanks to everyone that I was able to make it come true. Thank you very much to everyone in Japan, everyone in America, and everyone in the world.
“世界一“になりたくて、当時持っていた“日本一“の座を投げ打ってまでアメリカに飛び立った。
メンタルもフィジカルも自分は誰よりも強いつもりで海を渡ったけど、そんな思い上がり一瞬でバッキバキにへし折られるくらい世界の壁は高かった。… pic.twitter.com/YL8HExR2Bs
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) August 6, 2023
– Asuka, who lost the title to Belair on last night’s show before SKY cashed in, wrote on Twitter:
This journey of mine will continue for a little while longer.
Just a little more… little more…
It’s more precious time than ever.
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 6, 2023
