WWE News: Jade Cargill Encounters Becky Lynch on Raw, Tommaso Ciampa Not Cleared

Jade Cargill had a face-to-face with Becky Lynch on this week’s WWE Raw. Cargill appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s show, walking up to Lynch and saying, “Nice title” as she referred to Lynch’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Lynch countered, “Get in line” and walked off, with Cargill looking at Adam Pearce and saying Lynch is “funny”:

– It was revealed on tonight’s Raw that Tommaso Ciampa is not cleared, as he did not accompany Johnny Gargano to the ring for the latter’s match with Ludwig Kaiser. Ciampa and Gargano were attacked by Imperium on last week’s Raw and laid out in the locker room during an interview. Gargano took the loss after Giovanni Vinci interfered to help his Imperium partner get the win.

It’s not clear if Ciampa’s absence is storyline or the result of legitimately not being cleared.