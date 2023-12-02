WWE News: Jade Cargill Can’t Wait to Make Debut, Randy Orton Set For Logan Paul’s Podcast

– Jade Cargill says she can’t wait to make her WWE debut. Cargill was away from WWE TV in November after appearing across Raw, Smackdown and NXT in October following her signing with the company. She teased her upcoming debut on Twitter, writing:

“I can’t wait either. It’s about to get good as it gets too.”

– Logan Paul posted a video to his Instagram stories on Friday to announce that Randy Orton will appear on his ImPAULsive podcast. Paul said in the video (per Fightful):