WWE News: Jade Cargill Thanks Asuka After Night of Champions, Charles Robinson Gives Update

– Jade Cargill is grateful to Asuka after their match at WWE Night of Champions. As reported, Cargill defeated Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals at Saturday’s PPV. She posted to Twitter on Saturday to express her appreciation for her opponent, writing:

“Thank you to @WWEAsuka for one of my dream matches. I’m so thankful to have had a match with you. it meant more than anyone would know. more to come.”

Asuka replied with a heart emoji but added, “But next time… I won’t hold back.”

💖 But next time… I won’t hold back. 🤘😈 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 29, 2025

– Charles Robinson gave an update after being laid out by John Cena during the main event of Night of Champions. The referee replied to a tweet from WWE about the main event match, which saw Cena retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, writing:

“I am alive”