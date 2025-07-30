WWE Talent Jamar Hampton Questions Hulk Hogan Tributes In Social Media Post

WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan throughout all episodes of TV in the past week, something developmental talent Jamar Hampton took issue with on social media. WWE held 10-bell salutes for the late wrestling icon on Smackdown, Raw and tonight’s NXT along with tribute videos. Hampton posted to his Instagram account with a transcipt of Hogan’s infamous racist tirade from 2007, questioning whether Hogan should be given such expansive tributes.

Hampton wrote:

“Is this really who we should be celebrating? Do ya research.”

As of this writing, the post is still active. Hampton was on WWE LFG season one and competed on WWE Evolve in a match broadcast on July 2nd, also making an appearance at an NXT live event in mid-June.