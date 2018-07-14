WWE News: James Ellsworth Wants to Avoid Sonya Deville, Matt Hardy Praises His Fans, and Cedric Alexander Looks Back on His Career

– James Ellsworth revealed on Twitter that he wants no part of messing with Sonya Deville after a brief face-to-face encounter with her on Smackdown Live earlier this week. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Matt Hardy replied to a tweet from a fan about seeing Hardy give a fan who gave a shirt to another fan who had a "I Will Delete You" shirt at WWE live event in Charleston this week.

I owe all of my #WOKENWarriors for their STUPENDOUS support in The #GreatWar of EXISTENCE. Thank you for an EXTRAORDINARY Eve, #WWECharleston. https://t.co/tqeUBzXrHQ — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 14, 2018

Cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander posted the following tweet yesterday, looking back it his journey after debuting in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.