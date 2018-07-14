Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: James Ellsworth Wants to Avoid Sonya Deville, Matt Hardy Praises His Fans, and Cedric Alexander Looks Back on His Career

July 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
James Ellsworth

– James Ellsworth revealed on Twitter that he wants no part of messing with Sonya Deville after a brief face-to-face encounter with her on Smackdown Live earlier this week. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– Matt Hardy replied to a tweet from a fan about seeing Hardy give a fan who gave a shirt to another fan who had a “I Will Delete You” shirt at WWE live event in Charleston this week. You can check out Hardy’s tweet below.

– Cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander posted the following tweet yesterday, looking back it his journey after debuting in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. You can check out his tweet below.

article topics :

James Ellsworth, Matt Hardy, Sonya Deville, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading