WWE News: James Ellsworth Wants to Avoid Sonya Deville, Matt Hardy Praises His Fans, and Cedric Alexander Looks Back on His Career
– James Ellsworth revealed on Twitter that he wants no part of messing with Sonya Deville after a brief face-to-face encounter with her on Smackdown Live earlier this week. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.
Man, even I ain’t tryna mess with @SonyaDevilleWWE #duh .. pic.twitter.com/sTKer69fr8
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 14, 2018
– Matt Hardy replied to a tweet from a fan about seeing Hardy give a fan who gave a shirt to another fan who had a “I Will Delete You” shirt at WWE live event in Charleston this week. You can check out Hardy’s tweet below.
I owe all of my #WOKENWarriors for their STUPENDOUS support in The #GreatWar of EXISTENCE.
Thank you for an EXTRAORDINARY Eve, #WWECharleston. https://t.co/tqeUBzXrHQ
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 14, 2018
– Cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander posted the following tweet yesterday, looking back it his journey after debuting in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. You can check out his tweet below.
Two years ago I entered the 1st #CWC with the intention to make the world remember my name.
Now I'm the guy leading @WWE205Live as Cruiserweight Champion!
I will continue to raise the prestige of the championship and with it my LEGACY#AgeOfAlexander #SecondToNone pic.twitter.com/aF3Ru77J5b
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 14, 2018