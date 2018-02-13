 

WWE News: Note on Original Plans for Jason Jordan at WrestleMania, Raw Fallout Video Features The Revival

February 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Dave Meltzer stated during The Wrestling Observer Radio this week that WWE’s original plan was for a Jason Jordan vs. Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 34 this year in New Orleans. This was before Jason Jordan suffered a neck injury that has put him on the injury shelf.

As previously reported, Jordan suffered a neck injury and had to recently undergo surgery. Because of this, he will be missing WrestleMania this year.

– WWE released a Raw Fallout video featuring The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) after their win over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Raw. You can check out that video below.

