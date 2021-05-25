wrestling / News

WWE News: Jaxson Ryker Beats AJ Styles on Raw, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo Clip

May 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jaxson Ryker AJ Styles WWE Raw

– Jaxson Ryker got a big win over AJ Styles on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see a video from the match below:

– Sheamus got a win over Humberto Carrillo, but ran afoul of Carrillo and Ricochet afterward. WWE posted highlights from the match, which you can see below:

AJ Styles, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, RAW, Sheamus, Jeremy Thomas

