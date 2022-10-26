WWE News: JD McDonagh Beats Ilja Dragunov On NXT, Odyssey Jones Makes Return

– JD McDonagh beat Ilja Dragunov on tonight’s WWE NXT, with Dragunov being stretchered out to end the show. The two faced off in a grudge match on tonight’s episode after they both came up short against Bron Breakker at Hallowen Havoc. Early in the match, Dragunov — who had his ribs taped up to sell the effects of the PPV — had his body give out when he tries to flip through the ropes and landed on the ropes before tumbling outside. After officials determined the match could continue, McDonagh and Dragunov battled back and forth with McDonagh making Dragunov eventually pass out from a bodyscissors and crossface, bleeding from apparent internal damage.

McDonagh kept the hold on after the bell until he was forced off, after which Dragunov was stretchered out.

– Odyssey Jones made his return in a segment on tonight’s show, putting a little pep back in Edris Enofe and Malik Blade’s step after they lost to Pretty Deadly in an NXT Tag Team Championship match. Enofe and Blade were walking out of the building dejected when Jones pulled up in a truck with a bunch of women, encouraging the two to come party with them. The two eventually relented and hopped in.

Jones was last seen on NXT TV in January when he suffered a rupture to his patellar tendon in a match with Sanga.