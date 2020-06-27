wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy & Sheamus Segment Moved to Next Week’s Smackdown, 205 Live Highlights
June 27, 2020
Sheamus’ toast to Jeff Hardy was pushed out and will take place on next week’s Smackdown. The segment, which was announced last week, was delayed amid WWE’s shifting around of material due to their COVID-19 trevails and will now take place on next week’s episode.
– WWE posted the following clip of Isaiah “Scott” Swerve” vs. Tony Nese from 205 Live:
