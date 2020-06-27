wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Hardy & Sheamus Segment Moved to Next Week’s Smackdown, 205 Live Highlights

June 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus contract signing Smackdown

Sheamus’ toast to Jeff Hardy was pushed out and will take place on next week’s Smackdown. The segment, which was announced last week, was delayed amid WWE’s shifting around of material due to their COVID-19 trevails and will now take place on next week’s episode.

– WWE posted the following clip of Isaiah “Scott” Swerve” vs. Tony Nese from 205 Live:

