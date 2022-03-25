wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Films For A&E WWE Documentaries, Xavier Woods On Attack of the Show
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
– Jeff Jarrett was filming with A&E for the network’s upcoming WWE documentaries, as he noted on Twitter. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his social media account as you can see below, writing:
“Reminiscing with the @AETV crew for some upcoming @WWE documentaries…”
Reminiscing with the @AETV crew for some upcoming @WWE documentaries…
@MyWorldPod pic.twitter.com/rCvnlX58nA
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 24, 2022
– Xavier Woods was on tonight’s Attack of the Show livestream on G4. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“The masterminds at Discovery’s BattleBots join us live to give the AOTS team pointers on how to kick ass in robo-combat. “
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On Her Match With Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 38, What Else She Wants To Accomplish In WWE
- Paige Responds to Fans Saying She Is Just ‘Lazy’ By Not Returning to Ring
- David Otunga To Auction Off Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring
- William Regal Recalls Nearly Having Leg Amputated In 2018, Being Told He Had 24 Hours To Live