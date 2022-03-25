wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Films For A&E WWE Documentaries, Xavier Woods On Attack of the Show

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett WWE

– Jeff Jarrett was filming with A&E for the network’s upcoming WWE documentaries, as he noted on Twitter. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his social media account as you can see below, writing:

“Reminiscing with the @AETV crew for some upcoming @WWE documentaries…”

– Xavier Woods was on tonight’s Attack of the Show livestream on G4. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“The masterminds at Discovery’s BattleBots join us live to give the AOTS team pointers on how to kick ass in robo-combat. “

