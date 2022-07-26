wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Keeps the Peace On Raw, Alexa Bliss Taking Aim At Raw Women’s Title
– Jeff Jarrett stepped in to maintain order between the Usos and Street Profits a little early, appearing on this week’s Raw. Jarrett, who will be the guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam, appeared on tonight’s show to step in between the two teams as they argued in a backstage segment, reminding them that he’ll be in charge at Saturday’s show:
Don't tick off @RealJeffJarrett ahead of #SummerSlam this Saturday!@WWEUsos @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/yRlYG3wY2l
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022
– Alexa Bliss has the Raw Women’s Championship in her sights after Summerslam, no matter who has it. Bliss, who defeated Doudrop on tonight’s show, said in a pre-match segment that she was coming after the title after SummerSlam whether it stays with Bianca Belair or ends up with Becky Lynch:
"@BeckyLynchWWE, @BiancaBelairWWE, it doesn't matter who wins at #SummerSlam. Mark my words, I am reclaiming my place at the top of this Women's Division."@AlexaBliss_WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H9bNxUdpF0
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Talent Set To Be Included, Rey Mysterio Celebration, More
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Vince’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Frustrated With Shane Over Royal Rumble 2022 Situation
- Becky Lynch Says She Wasn’t ‘Engineered In A Lab’, Plans To Leave WWE Summerslam As Champion