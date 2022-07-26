WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Keeps the Peace On Raw, Alexa Bliss Taking Aim At Raw Women’s Title

– Jeff Jarrett stepped in to maintain order between the Usos and Street Profits a little early, appearing on this week’s Raw. Jarrett, who will be the guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam, appeared on tonight’s show to step in between the two teams as they argued in a backstage segment, reminding them that he’ll be in charge at Saturday’s show:

– Alexa Bliss has the Raw Women’s Championship in her sights after Summerslam, no matter who has it. Bliss, who defeated Doudrop on tonight’s show, said in a pre-match segment that she was coming after the title after SummerSlam whether it stays with Bianca Belair or ends up with Becky Lynch: