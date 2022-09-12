WWE News: Jerry Lawler Comments on 10th Anniversary Of Heart Attack, WWE PC Stalker Featured on Court Cam

– It’s been 10 years and a day since Jerry Lawler suffered a heart attack during WWE Raw, and Lawler posted to Twitter to comment on the anniversary. The WWE Hall of Famer had a heart attack while on commentary during the September 10th, 2012 episode of Raw after he had earlier been part of a tag team match, and The King posted to Twitter to recall the situation:

“10 years ago today on @WWE RAW from Montreal/Quebec Canada, @RandyOrton and I defeated @CMPunk and @HEELZiggler Then, right after that, I won the match of my life, when I defeated DEATH! After a cardiac arrest, my heart did not beat for 22 minutes! Thank you @DocSampson13”

While Lawler has not wrestled for WWE since, he has remained semi-active on the indie scene, working between two and 17 matches every year since.

– A&E’s Court Cam did a segment on the incident that featured the 2015 shooting and arrest of the man who stalked the WWE Performance Center for years. As you may recall, Armando Alejandro Montalvo was shot and arrested outside the PC back in August of 2015 and has since had a number of legal scrapes, leading to WWE receiving an order of protection that was eventually made permanent. You can see the Court Cam segment below: