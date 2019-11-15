wrestling / News

WWE News: Jimmy Hart On Jerry Lawler’s Podcast, Charlotte In India, Sasha Banks

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Charlotte Hell in a Cell

The Hindustan Times has a video of WWE superstar Charlotte Flair on her trip to India.

– Jimmy Hart is the latest guest on Jerry Lawler’s podcast discussing memories of main events past in the Midsouth Coliseum talking about talents like Jimmy Valiant, The Dream Machine and Andy Kaufman. Hart also gives his thoughts on Wrestlemania, NXT and more.

– Sasha Banks practices her new entrance.

