WWE News: Jey Uso Confronts Bron Breakker On Raw, Finn Balor Says He Told Dominik Mysterio To Leave Rhea Ripley

– Jey Uso confronted his future opponent in Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Uso appear in the ring in a segment with Breakker where they went back and forth on the mic ahead of their Intercontinental Championship match next week.

Breakker talked about how he’s already done more as a singles wrestler than Uso ever has in WWE, while Uso said that Breakker’s title reign may end up being short and sweet just like his NFL career was. The two continued a bit before Breakker tried to hit a speer, but Uso countered and hit one of his own:

– Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley encountered each other backstage on tonight’s show, during which Balor said that Ripley and Damian Priest were the reason he didn’t win the World Heavyweight Champion last year. Ripley said that she was the reason the group didn’t constantly fight, which led to Balor acknowledging that he pushed Dominik Mysterio to leave her for Liv Morgan. Uso then appeared and Balor backed off, after which Ripley encouraged Uso to keep his focus on beating Breakker.