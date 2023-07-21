wrestling / News
WWE News: Jey Uso’s Rise on WWE Playlist, Full Mattel WWE San Diego Comic Con Panel
July 21, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the rise of Jey Uso. You can check out the special length two-hour episode below:
– Ringside Collectibles has posted the full video of the Mattel WWE panel at San Diego Comic Con:
