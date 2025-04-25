wrestling / News
WWE News: Jey Uso’s WrestleMania 41 Vlog, Tag Team TLC Matches Video
– WWE has posted Jey Uso’s WrestleMania 41 vlog online. The company posted the video blog to YouTube and you can check it out below. The video is described as follows:
“Follow Jey Uso during a chaotic WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas as he prepares to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther, leading to the biggest moment of his career.”
– The company has also posted a video collection of Tag Team TLC matches to the WWE Vault YouTube account, described as follows:
“Watch some of the hardest-hitting Tag Team TLC Matches in WWE history, including The Shield’s first match in WWE against Team Hell No & Ryback, DX battling Jeri-Show for the Unified WWE Tag Team Title, and the matches that started it all with The Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian.”
