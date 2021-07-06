wrestling / News

WWE News: Jinder Mahal Steals Drew McIntyre’s Sword on Raw, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jinder Mahal WWE Raw

– Jinder Mahal upped the ante against Drew McIntyre on Raw, stealing the former WWE Champion’s sword. Tonight’s show saw Mahal face McIntyre in a match, angry that McIntyre had another shot at earning a title shot through Money in the Bank while he wasn’t in the match. Mahal’s henchmen Shanky and Veer caused a DQ, after which the three took out McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal walked off with his blade:

– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s Smackdown hinting at Roman Reigns getting some payback on Edge for his crusade against the champion. You can see the promo below, which is described as follows:

“With Edge more unhinged than ever on the road to WWE Money in the Bank, Universal Champion Roman Reigns could look to retaliate this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.”

